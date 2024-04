President Irfaan Ali was honored with the Legacy Award at the 27th Annual Awards Gala hosted by the American Foundation for the University of the West Indies in New York. This prestigious award recognizes significant contributions to development and leadership in the Caribbean. President Ali’s receipt of this accolade highlights his efforts and achievements in fostering growth and international collaboration for Guyana. Kerese Gonsalves provides more details on the event in her report.

