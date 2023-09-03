President Ali unveils new Eccles/Haags Bosch roundabout

President Dr Irfaan Ali on Saturday officially commissioned the Eccles/Haags Bosch roundabout on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD).

The centrepiece of the roundabout is a stunning jaguar figurine, symbolising Guyana’s national pride.

The opening of the well-designed junction marks the completion of the second phase of the new East Bank Demerara four-lane highway project that stretches from Mandela Avenue and, eventually, to the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

The first phase of the road project from Eccles to Mandela was commissioned in April 2022 at a cost of $2.3 billion. Subsequently, contracts totaling $13.3 billion were awarded to continue the road from Eccles to Diamond.

According to President Ali, the project’s next phase will extend to Buzz Bee Dam (Craig) and then to the new Silica City.

The President spoke of the significance of the newly commissioned rotonde (roundabout), which connects four areas- Georgetown, Ogle (East Coast Demerara), Eccles and Peter’s Hall (East Bank Demerara).

This is one of the most important junctions that the next generation of Guyanese would live and see,” President Ali said before unveiling the plaque to commemorate the commissioning.

The structure was designed and constructed by local engineers and contractors.

“We wish to reignite that sense of pride that all citizens must feel proud to be called Guyanese and proud about what we can build here at home together. Guyanese, we ought not only to benefit from this development and feel a sense of pride, but we have an important duty and responsibility of protecting these assets,” he underscored.

Complementing the roundabout is a mobile containerised Police Outpost strategically positioned to enhance security and ensure the safety of both residents and travellers.

The Outpost will be integrated with the one at Herstelling, and the Head of State also announced plans for additional outposts at Mandela and the Ogle connection, further strengthening security along the entire road network.

Furthermore, alongside the deployment of security cameras, the Guyana Police Force is set to implement advanced ‘traffic monitoring’ technology along the highway to enhance traffic management and ensure the safe use of the roadway.

[Extracted and modified from the Department of Public Information]

Like this: Like Loading...