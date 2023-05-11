PRESIDENT ALI VISITS BETERVERWAGTING PROMISES COMPUTERS FOR SCHOOL, ENHANCED COMMUNITY CENTER

Renata Burnette reports on President Arfaan Ali’s visit to the Beterverwagting community on the East Coast of Demerara. During the visit, President Ali made several pledges to enhance the lives of the residents and the Secondary School body. Renata Burnette was present to capture the details of the commitments made by the President.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on