Mere hours after the news came to light that Guyana was suspended from the global Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, President Irfaan Ali laid the blame squarely at the feet of the multi-stakeholder group. Here are more details from Shemar Alleyne.
PRESIDENT BLAMES EITI MULTI STAKEHOLDER GROUP FOR GUYANA’S SUSPENSION
