President condemns crimes, attacks meted out to innocents under guise of justice for murdered youths

The level of criminality; destruction of property and robbery committed on several innocent citizens cannot be associated with seeking justice for teen cousins Isaiah Henry and Joel Henry, whose mutilated bodies were discovered in a coconut field in Berbice three days ago.

This is according to President Irfaan Ali who in a press release today condemned the above-mentioned acts stating that such behavior is an injustice to the case of the two murder victims.

“The Police Force has briefed me on the severity of attacks, damage to property, robberies and brutality associated with a number of the protest action in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice). These individuals who continue to cause public harm and mischief cannot pretend to be doing so in the name of justice for Isaiah and Joel. The Police has also updated me on the progress of their investigation and they have assured that they will leave no stone unturned in ensuring justice for Joel and Isaiah is achieved, professionally.”

According to President Ali, the cops have also assured him that the individuals who have caused harm to members of the public and private property will be identified and processed in accordance with the laws.

“I call once again on all Guyanese to condemn the brutal murder of Joel and Isaiah and to also condemn the brutality and unlawful behaviour of those who have inflicted injury, and robbed and damaged property of innocent Guyanese. This is a time for us to reflect as a nation and to redouble our efforts towards strengthening relations. I therefore urge all Guyanese to act responsibly especially those in Region Five, and in keeping with the laws of our country,” he added.