President congratulates Shivnarine Chanderpaul following induction to ICC Hall of Fame

Please see Press Release-

“I join all Guyana in offering congratulations to Shivnarine Chanderpaul on his induction into the International Cricket Council’s Hall of Fame.

His place amongst the immortals of cricket is richly deserved and a fitting recognition long overdue to one of the game’s most durable batsmen. His record speaks volumes of his service to the cricket, and justly accords him a revered place in the pantheon of all-time cricketing greats.

‘Shiv’, as he is often referred to by cricketing fans and colleagues, has been one of the game’s most versatile batsmen. He placed a high premium on his wicket, never prepared to easily surrender it. Known for his dogged batting, supreme powers of concentration and tenacious spirit, he was a great accumulator of runs, ever prepared to occupy the crease for extended periods. But Shiv was equally adept at changing gears as the circumstances dictated and to essay seamlessly into attacking stroke-making. His fans and foes alike will recall his ability to blend impregnable defence, with deft touches and, at times, flamboyant stroke play.

His commitment and dedication to Guyanese and West Indian cricket is unquestionable. Shiv has been a faithful, loyal and devoted member of West Indian cricket.

Shiv stands as a role model for young cricketers. His approach to training and his discipline are exemplary and worthy of emulation by all upcoming and aspiring cricketers.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul’s love for the game is limitless, as is his commitment to contribute his vast cricketing experience and knowledge to helping West Indian cricket soar once again to the heights it once enjoyed.

On behalf of the government and people of Guyana, I wish him continued success in his service to cricket.”

-End