PRESIDENT DAVID GRANGER CALLED ON THE GUYANA POLICE FORCE TO DO WHAT IT TAKES: MAINTAIN PUBLIC TRUST

President David Granger called on the Guyana Police Force to not be complacent or relaxed when it comes to maintaining public trust and confidence in the force. Javone Vickerie reports.

President David Granger opined that police officers must do their utmost best to shy away from corrupt practices. Which he outlined could have an adverse effect on the way the public sees the force.

The head of state added that with the appointment of a trustworthy Police Service Commission, the body will also work to ensure the Police Force does its work ethically, efficiently and effectively in a professional and responsible manner. The President was at the time delivering remarks at he outlined annual officers’ conference which was hosted for the sees the at State House.

The president noted that the security sector reform programme was aimed at improving public trust, boosting the Force’s intelligence, its response to national situations and investigative capabilities.

He opined that a force which is contaminated by corruption cannot safeguard the security of citizens. The president noted that ranks must also adapt an attitude of commitment, competence and incorruptibility.