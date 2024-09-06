PRESIDENT DISMISSES CRITICISMS OF SCHOONORD-TO-CRANE HIGHWAY, $15B PROJECT YET TO BE COMPLETED

In response to recent social media allegations about substandard work on the newly commissioned Schoonord-to-Crane Highway, President Ali has rejected these claims as baseless, arguing that they do not accurately reflect the project’s state. More from Kerese Gonsalves.
