President Dr. Irfaan Ali, VP Dr. Jagdeo making Guyana the health hub of the Caribbean

-Guyanese will no longer have to leave Guyana for health care services, as a new state-of-the-art hospital will be constructed by investor Sheriff Ahmad.

President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Vice President Dr. Bharat Jagdeo are taking the health care system to another level in Guyana and the Caribbean, as the owner of Sheriff Medical Center received the green light to construct another state-of-the-art 250-bed hospital at Aubrey Baker Road in Georgetown. The estimated cost of the project is US $150 million.

According to businessman Sheriff Ahmad, the hospital is set to commence in two weeks and is expected to be completed within the next 24 months.

An excited Ahmad said, “We are committed to providing the highest-quality care in a state-of-the-art setting, and the opening of this new hospital will help our very own Guyanese receive quality care at a cheaper cost, right here so that they no longer have to leave the shores of Guyana.”

Ahmad also disclosed that people from the United States of America and the Caribbean will be able to access quality health care at an affordable price. “No more will Guyanese have to leave Guyana to seek specialist treatment.”

Some of the services that will be offered are; Cardiac surgery; Organ transplant; Cancer screening and treatment; Bone Reconstruction Surgery; Retinal/Eye surgeries; Neurology; Dialysis; Urology; Psychotherapy/Counseling; Plastic Surgery; Dental; Internal Medicine; Extensive laboratory testing including culture tests and biopsies.

These services will be conducted by the best specialists from around the world. Presently, a US $50 million hospital is being built in Leonora, Region 3. Another vision of the President and Vice President for modernizing the country’s health-care system.

The project is nearing completion and is set to be opened during the first quarter of this year. The hospital will be equipped with advanced medical technologies to provide services that are being offered regionally. People will no longer have to leave the shores of Guyana for treatment. The company inked an agreement for the construction of the facility at Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD), in late 2020.

This multidisciplinary approach to diagnosis and care is designed to have a continuum of safe and high-quality care for patients–all services under one roof. The management is determined to deliver efficient, safe, and affordable medical care through quality management using state-of-the-art technology and excellent health care facilities. All these services will be included at the facility on Aubrey Barker Road, Sheriff Street, and Leonora.

Furthermore, the aim will be to deliver the best individual care and the best results at the most affordable cost with 360-degree care so that all patients can experience top-quality management.

The hospital will have consultants, doctors, nursing and laboratory staff who are not only experts in their specialty; they are also driven by the vision of quality and a commitment to giving individual attention for maximum treatment outcome, “We are proud to say that we have all the necessary clinical skills, friendly ambiance, and motivated staff and every patient who spent their time here leave with delight and fondle the memorable moments of their stay. “This facility will provide 21st-century health care for Guyanese across the country and beyond” Mr. Ahmad noted.

Presently, the company operates a popular medical center, which is none other than Sheriff Medical Center. Sheriff Medical Center is located conveniently on Sheriff Street with easy access and parking.

The infrastructure is equipped with state-of-the-art technology, which is one of the main factors that are paramount to assuring high-quality patient care.

The services that are also being offered are very affordable when compared to other privately owned medical facilities. Their services are also very professional, which also plays a major factor in attracting citizens from all regions.

Related