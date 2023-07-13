PRESIDENT LAUDS HEALTH SECTOR DEVELOPMENT HIGHLIGHTS DECREASE IN MORTALITY RATES

Renata Burnette presents an update on President Irfaan Ali’s press conference, where he highlighted the notable progress in the health sector. The President proudly announced a significant decrease in mortality rates, indicating improvements in healthcare outcomes. These advancements reflect the efforts and initiatives undertaken by the government to enhance the country’s healthcare system.
