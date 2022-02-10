PRESIDENT MEETS WITH LEGENDARY CRICKETER

President Irfaan Ali met with the legendary former West Indies fast bowler Sir Curtly Ambrose on Thursday morning at State House.

The two shared ideas and had a comprehensive discussion about the game.

Sir Curtly, who is one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time, is in Guyana to conduct a three-day fast bowling clinic in Berbice. He was accompanied by President of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) Hilbert Foster and two young cricketers, Jonathan Rampersaud and Surendar Kissoonlall.

The President was also presented with an artwork and a BCB coaching manual by Sir Curtly and Rampersaud on behalf of the board.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat was also present.