PRESIDENT SAYS GOVT SUCCESSFULLY CUSHIONING THE EFFECTS OF INFLATION, CITIZENS SAY OTHERWISE

While President Irfaan Ali claims that his government has successfully mitigated the effects of the high cost of living, many citizens are expressing a different perspective. Nightly News’ Antonio Dey spoke with several individuals in downtown Georgetown on Tuesday to gather their views and experiences regarding the economic situation.
