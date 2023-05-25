PRESIDENT URGES CITIZENS TO KEEP EARLY ANALYSIS OFF SOCIAL MEDIA IN WAKE OF MAHDIA DORM FIRE

President Irfaan Ali, on Wednesday morning, appealed to the Guyanese public to refrain from sharing premature analyses of the Mahdia dormitory fire on social media. He emphasized the importance of national responsibility during this time. Renata Burnette files this report.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on