PRESIDENT WELCOMES ICJ’S UNANIMOUS RULING ON GUYANA VENEZUELA BORDER CONTROVERSY



Shortly after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) announced its ruling in favor of Guyana, President Dr. Irfaan Ali issued a statement expressing his approval of the court’s decision. In his statement, President Ali called on Venezuela to collaborate in adhering to international law and the principles of peaceful coexistence. This response from the President reflects Guyana’s commitment to resolving the territorial dispute with Venezuela through legal and diplomatic channels. Tiana Cole provides additional insights and details about President Ali’s statement in her report.

