PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE TO RENOUNCE CANADIAN CITIZENSHIP – LIBERTY & JUSTICE PARTY BEGINS ELECTION JOURNEY.

The Presidential Candidate of a newly formed political party declares his intention to relinquish his Canadian citizenship. He says he will take this step to abide by the constitution. More in this report from Handell Duncan .

Lenox Shuman who is the Founder and Presidential Candidate of the Liberty and Justice Party came public at the launch of his political party over the weekend, saying, he will give up his Canadian citizenship status. This was met with loud applause from those gathered at the event at the Georgetown Club.

The issue of dual citizenship is currently a hot political topic. Article 155 of the Guyana Constitution prohibits an individual from pledging allegiance to another country while serving as a Member of Parliament, yet there are persons from both sides in the National Assembly who reportedly hold dual citizenship.

Shuman who once served in the hierarchy of the National Toshoas Council and Toashao of St. Cuthbert’s Mission said that he was not renouncing his Canadian citizenship because of anger, hate or anything of the sort.

Speaking to reporters after his presentation, Shuman said he intends to engage the Canadian High Commissioner and the Government of Canada, on his decision, moving forward.

Shuman intends to get the renouncement moving depending on the availability of the High Commissioner. He explained that, they had reached out to the Canadian envoy but were unsuccessful; but they intend to try again. He lived in Canada for an extensive period of time. His wife is also believed to be a Canadian citizen.