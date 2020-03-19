PRESIDENTIAL ORDERS TO PREVENT THE SPREAD OF COVID 19

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon Basil Williams, debunked claims of a recent online article stating that there is a widespread attempt to destroy private property as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Min. Williams referred to Public Health Ordinance (Cap. 145) which speaks to the deprivation of personal liberty and the destruction of personal property exposed to an infection as authorized by law for the purpose of preventing the spread of an infectious disease.

“It is a provision that is there in the event you have people harbouring in a building somewhere and they are infected but they come out from that building every now and then to mingle and circulate … if that building is in the midst of a neighbourhood that has some other people living in … it might be necessary to deal with it in that manner as provided for under the law,” Min. Williams said.

Mr. Williams added that that the provision will not be used “whimsically”.

The President implemented measures on Monday under the Public Health Ordinance (Cap.145) that empowers the Minister of Public Health, Hon. Volda Lawrence, to ensure the isolation and treatment of persons who may have a contagious disease.

The Public Health Minister also holds within her authority to make decisions about the speedy burial or cremation of the dead as a result of an infectious disease.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Hon. Nicolette Henry, has also a responsibility for taking measures such as temporary closure of all educational facilities to prevent the spread of the COVID 19. Thus, the closure of schools commenced on Monday and will last for two weeks until Friday, March 27, 2020.