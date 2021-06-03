Press Release: 80 Kilograms of suspected cannabis – Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU)

Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU)

Place: Line Path, Corentyne, Berbice

Date: June 02, 2021

Seizure: 80 Kilograms of suspected cannabis

On June 02, 2021, at about 17:30 hours, acting on information, a team of Officers proceeded to an area called Goat Dam in the village of Line Path Corentyne. The Officers carried out surveillance on the area looking for persons who were supposed to be transporting several bag of suspected narcotics. After about two (2) hours the Officers noticed three individuals within the cane field walking towards them, the Officers then emerged from their position, identified themselves and shouted out to the said individuals not to move.

Subsequently the said individuals decided to run through the cane field. The Officers did not pursue the individuals due to a canal separating the dam from the cane field. The officers searched the area where the men were seen and noticed ten (10) bulky parcels wrapped in transparent plastic. Upon examining the parcels the Officers noticed that the said parcels appeared to be cannabis.

The parcels were removed and taken for processing; the total being 80 kilograms valued Ten million ($10,000000.00 gyds). This operation has been ongoing for the past four (4) days and the team is to be commended for the patience and professionalism displayed, seeing it through to the end.

It is suspected that these parcels were due to be transported to Suriname for resale. CANU along with the GRA and Police will continue to carry out operations to stem the flow of narcotics across our borders and also to work with Community Police Groups in various communities to ensure that “drug blocks” do not become established.