Press Release: Miss Jam Zone Fantasy swimwear segment at Jam Zone 2022

The delegates of the Miss Jam Zone pageant thrilled the crowd on Sunday, July 31st, as they graced the stage in their Fantasy Swimwear at the Jam Zone Beach Jam. The event hosted at the Kingston Beach saw the delegates showcase creative pieces by some of Guyana’s most esteemed designers.

Delegates Amel Griffith and Omaiah Hall both wore Randy Madray. In contrast, Jasmine Assanah and Shaniya Decosta wore Olympia Small Sonaram designs, Jade Mercurius wore ShaSha Designs by Keisha Edwards, and Phelicia Adams wore a Dexter Gardner design. Jada Jones wore a Rhonda Jackson piece.

The judging panel for the Fantasy Swimwear consisted of Former Beauty Queens Yulex Fung and Christa Simmons, fitness expert Yusuf Khan, and famous designer Quinton Pearson of House of Pearson. In response to the crowd’s receptiveness to the delegates on Sunday, the Pageant Co-Ordinator, Mr. Wasim Khan, said, “It was a grand introduction of the delegates when they burst onto the stage in the first leg of the competition and judging from the crowd’s response they were ecstatic! This is just one leg with five more sizzling rounds to go.”

The winner of the Fantasy Swimwear segment will be announced at the culmination of the Miss Jam Zone Pageant slated for the National Cultural Centre on Saturday, August 13th, 2022, where the National Costume, Talent, Swimwear, and other segments will be hosted.

Tickets will be on sale at the National Cultural Centre for $2000, $2500, and $3000.

The next segment will be the sit-down interview on LIVE Television with Radio and TV presenter Feliz Robertson following Monday.