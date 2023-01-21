“PRETTY BOY” SHOT DEAD IN FRENCH GUIANA -WAS HIGH ON LOCAL POLICE RADAR

“Confirmation has been received from French police that Guyanese national Edward Skeete, also known as ‘Pretty Boy,’ was shot and killed in an execution-style attack on Thursday afternoon in the Kasé Ko Street area of Balata, French Guiana. According to local news outlet MO News, Skeete, a 32-year-old career criminal, was shot five times, with two bullets to the head. Emergency medical workers were unable to revive him at the scene.

Skeete had a history of run-ins with the law in his native Guyana, where he was in and out of prison and was high on the police watch list. In April 2011, he was charged with murder for his role in killing Bedi Ramjewan and robbery of $2 million cash. He was acquitted in 2015. He was also arrested for the killing of Rayon Clementson in 2018 but was freed. He was also arrested for armed robbery and convicted. Two years ago, Skeete was the target of an attempted execution in Albouystown and was hospitalized, but he fled to French Guiana after recovering.

The investigation into Skeete’s death is ongoing. Travis Chase reports.

