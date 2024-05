Minister of Education Priya Manickchand stated that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government is continuing to fulfill its manifesto promises to the people of Guyana. This comes even as hundreds of teachers nationwide have gone on strike demanding better salaries. The Minister emphasized that the government is persistently working on building or upgrading schools across Guyana. For more details, see the following report by Dacia Richards.

