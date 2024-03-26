Wednesday, March 27, 2024
PRIME MINISTER PROMOTES RENEWABLE ENERGY DURING GUYANA ENERGY AGENCY’S ROADSHOW

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
At the Guyana Energy Agency’s roadshow focused on promoting renewable energy, Prime Minister Mark Phillips emphasized that as the world evolves, Guyana must adapt alongside it. His statement highlights the importance of transitioning towards sustainable energy sources and aligning with global trends to ensure economic and environmental resilience. This initiative reflects Guyana’s commitment to embracing renewable energy as part of its national development strategy. Dacia Richards provides further insights into the event and the Prime Minister’s remarks.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
