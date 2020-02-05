PRIME MINISTER REMINDS SOPHIA RESIDENTS OF PROMISES KEPT BY GOVERNMENT

Prime Minister. The Honourable Moses Nagamootoo, spoke of the many promises the Coaliton government has kept at a meeting in Plum Park, Sophia on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

Hon. Nagamootoo highlighted the implementation of the 5Bs programme that saw a marked improvement in attendance and academic performance and the rehabilitation and building of new schools.

Additionally, he spoke of the establishment of ICT hubs across the country, the various initiatives designed to give young people essentials skills to manage their business ventures or become employable.

“Today you have seen the result of working together, of six parties coming together in a coalition, a multi-party coalition, a rainbow coalition representing all the races of Guyana, all the ethnicities all the cultural groups of Guyana,” Prime Minister Nagamootoo said.