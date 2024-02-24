Sunday, February 25, 2024
PRIME MINSTER CHARTS PATH TO CLEAN AND AFFORDABLE ENERGY

Prime Minister Brigadier Mark Phillips highlighted Guyana’s significant progress in the energy sector, emphasizing the Gas to Energy Project at the recently concluded Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo. This initiative is part of Guyana’s broader strategy to enhance its energy infrastructure and ensure a more sustainable and reliable energy supply for its citizens. Kerese Gonsalves provides an in-depth look at the Prime Minister’s address, discussing the achievements and prospects of the Gas to Energy Project and its role in transforming Guyana’s energy landscape.

