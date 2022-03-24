Prince William expresses profound sorrow for slavery

The Duke of Cambridge Prince William has expressed “profound sorrow” for slavery saying it has forever stained Britain’s history.

There have been calls for the British to say sorry for slavery and provide reparations for countries like Jamaica.

Addressing the State Dinner at King’s House to culminate day two of the visit of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William said slavery was abhorrent and should never have happened.

Here is that part of his speech:

“Anniversaries are also a moment for reflection, particularly this week with the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

I strongly agree with my father, The Prince of Wales, who said in Barbados last year that the appalling atrocity of slavery forever stains our history.

I want to express my profound sorrow. Slavery was abhorrent, And it should never have happened.

While the pain runs deep, Jamaica continues to forge its future with determination, courage and fortitude.

The strength and shared sense of purpose of the Jamaican people, represented in your flag and motto, celebrate an invincible spirit.

It is this same spirit that spurred on the Windrush generation, who came to the United Kingdom to help rebuild after the Second World War.

We are forever grateful for the immense contribution that this generation and their descendants have made to British life, which continues to enrich and improve our society.”

Jamaica Gleaner