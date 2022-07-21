Princes Street man charged for possession of firearm, ammunition without license

Dion Cornelius, a 43-year-old Miner of Princess Street, Werk-en-Rust was on Tuesday charged for Possession of Firearm Without Licence and Possession of Ammunition Without Licence to wit one .38 revolver and 2 live .38 ammunition.

The accused appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Rondell Weever and pleaded not guilty.

He was remanded to prison until 2022/08/09.

Cornelius was arrested by police on July 17, 2022 after he was found with the unlicensed .38 revolver and ammunition.