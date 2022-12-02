Princes Street Pensioner allegedly Stabbed to Death by ‘mentally ill’ nephew

A 75-year-old woman was reportedly murdered by her 50-year-old nephew on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Audrey Harris, of Lot 11 Princess Street, Georgetown.

According to a Police report, the brutal robbery occurred around O9:00hrs this morning.

The victim lived with her reputed husband Laurence Hayde, a 50-year-old Labourer and the suspect (her 50-year-old nephew) in a two-storey wooden and concrete structure facing south in a fenced yard. The building consisted of several Louvres and sash windows. The suspect is occupying the lower flat.

Investigations revealed that around 07:00hrs, the victim’s reputed husband left home for work, leaving the victim and the suspect at home.

According to the suspect’s sister Lois Byass, at around 09:00 hrs today, she was on her way to work when she received a phone call from the victim’s neighbour stating that she heard the deceased screaming.

Byass then told the neighbour to go over and check on her, and the neighbour said that she saw Audrey Harris lying motionless in the yard.

Byass said she rushed to the scene and, on arrival, observed that her aunt was lying motionless on the ground in her yard on the western side of her house in a pool of blood. She then reported the matter to the Police.

Further investigations revealed that the suspect and the victim had an argument because she had wanted the suspect to be removed from the house, and the suspect refused.

Information also revealed that the suspect is ‘mentally ill’, and during the argument, the suspect, who was armed with a knife, dealt the victim two stabs on both sides of her neck. At the time also, the victim was armed with a hammer. The victim then fell to the ground helplessly, and the suspect was seen running out from the yard and escaping in an unknown direction.

The scene was processed by ranks from CID. The body was lying facing downward, clad in a blue and white night dress, head facing north and feet south. A hammer was found under the victim.

The victim was taken to Georgetown Public Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival by Doctor Singh. The body was then taken to the Memorial Garden Funeral Parlour, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Checks were made for the suspect, but he was not contacted. Investigations are continuing.