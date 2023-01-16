Prison escapee contacts mother, surrenders to Police

Twenty-two-year-old Shamar Singh, who was wanted for escaping from lawful custody, was handed over to the Police in Region Three today.

According to reports, Singh contacted his mother, Diane Singh, and asked her to collect him at GPL at Vreed-en-Hoop, since he wanted to turn himself over to the Police.

In light of this, his mother picked him up, took him to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station, and handed him over to the Police. He was rearrested and is in Police custody.

On Friday, Singh and Ryan Wilson, called ‘Pepsi,’ kicked open the prison van door at the eastern end of the Demerara Harbour Bridge and escaped while being transported to the Lusignan Prison.

The duo was in custody for the offence of simple larceny and possession of narcotics. Law enforcement officials are still hunting for Wilson.

