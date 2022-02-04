Prison escapee “Kavin Singh” recaptured, to be charged for escaping lawful custody

Several hours after escaping from the Lusignan Virtual Courtroom facility on East Coast Demerara on Thursday morning, Kavin Singh has been recaptured.

The 18 year old prisoner will be charged criminally for escaping lawful custody.

Director of Prison (ag) Nicklon Elliot confirmed that Singh was recaptured in the cane fields at Good Hope, East Coast Demerara, at around 15:50hrs on Friday by a Joint Services’ team.

Around 09:30h on Thursday, a prison officer uplifted seven inmates, including Singh, to attend court. Singh, who was foot-cuffed at the time, asked to use the washroom. Permission was granted and the prisoner went to use the washroom without supervision.

The prison officer said upon his return to the washroom, he discovered the inmate missing and an alarm was raised.

Checks were made and it was discovered that the eastern chain-link fence of the court compound was detached from the post.

Singh’s whose last known address is Lot 291 School Street, Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was admitted to the prison on December 6, 2021 having been charged with two counts of possession of ammunition and firearm, and robbery under arms.