Prison Escapeee Turns Himself In

Police Headquarters has confirmed that escaped prisoner, 40-year-old Keanon Harry has turned himself in to the Police at the Leonora station.

According to reports, Harry as well another escapee Kevin Velladares escaped from lawful custody sometime between 4:00 pm and 4:10 pm. It is said that the men tampered with the lock on the moving vehicle and escaped.

This happened somewhere in the vicinity of Sparendaam; while they were being transported from Linden, Region 10.

Police said Velladares of Wismar, Linden, flagged down a taxi after escaping and went to the Brickdam Station Police in Georgetown.