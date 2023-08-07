Prison officer, 20, killed in hit-and-run accident at Swan

A hit-and-run accident at Swan, Soesdyke/Linden Highway on Sunday has left Shamar Charles, a 20-year-old prison officer, dead.

According to the Police, the accident occurred at about 19:50h and involved a motor car, whose registration number is unknown thus far.

Reports are that the motor car was proceeding south along the eastern side of the road at a fast speed. It is alleged that Charles, who is from Swan, reportedly ran from east to west across the road.

As a result, the car struck Charles, and he fell onto the roadways, where he received injuries to his head and about his body.

The unknown motor car drove away from the scene. The pedestrian was picked up in an unconscious condition by public-spirited citizens, placed into a passing vehicle and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Center.

He was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor. The body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for storage, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Like this: Like Loading...