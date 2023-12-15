HomeCrimePRISON OFFICER CHARGED AND REMANDING FOR POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS CrimeNews PRISON OFFICER CHARGED AND REMANDING FOR POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS By Hgp Nightly News Staff December 15, 2023 0 155 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppLinkedin A prison officer from Berbice will be spending her Christmas holiday in detention. Dacia Richards will provide a comprehensive report on this story. Share this:EmailPrintWhatsAppTweetMoreRedditPocketShare on TumblrTelegramLike this:Like Loading... Related Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppLinkedin Previous article“WE PROMISE THAT WE’LL HAVE THE POWER FOR THE CHRISTMAS SEASON AND IT’S HERE – MINISTER INDARNext articleAli/Maduro Dialogue should not produce slippery slope derailing national interests. Hgp Nightly News Staff RELATED ARTICLES News “OUR PRIORITY IS PEACE,” – PRESIDENT ALI TELLS MADURO AS DIALOGUE GETS UNDERWAY December 15, 2023 News Ali/Maduro Dialogue should not produce slippery slope derailing national interests. December 15, 2023 News “WE PROMISE THAT WE’LL HAVE THE POWER FOR THE CHRISTMAS SEASON AND IT’S HERE – MINISTER INDAR December 15, 2023 LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. Δ - Advertisment - Most Popular “OUR PRIORITY IS PEACE,” – PRESIDENT ALI TELLS MADURO AS DIALOGUE GETS UNDERWAY December 15, 2023 Ali/Maduro Dialogue should not produce slippery slope derailing national interests. December 15, 2023 “WE PROMISE THAT WE’LL HAVE THE POWER FOR THE CHRISTMAS SEASON AND IT’S HERE – MINISTER INDAR December 15, 2023 OPPOSITION FILES PARLIAMENTARY MOTION TO ESTABLISH TASK FORCE FOR BORDER SECURITY December 15, 2023 Load more Recent Comments