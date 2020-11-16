Prison Officer hauled to Court for “ganja” in barracks

One of the two Prison Officers who were placed under “close arrest” after a search of their barracks on Wednesday unearthed 894.5 grammes of “ganja” stashed underneath a sink appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court, East Coast Demerara (ECD) today in relation to the matter.

Thirty-four-year-old Quincy Jemmott of Schoonord, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was slapped with the chare of Possession of Narcotics for the Purpose of Traffickin contrary to Section 5 (1) (a) (I) of the Narcotics Substance Control Act 10/10.

He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of $150,000. The case has been postponed to November 21 for statement.

On Wednesday, Jemmott and another Prison Officer were arrested following the discovery of the illicit substance inside of a plastic bag underneath a sink in their barracks.