Prison Officers under “close arrest” after “ganja” discovered in barracks

Two Prison Officers are now under “close arrest” after a search of their barracks conducted by Prison officials from the Georgetown Penitentiary unearthed a quantity of “ganja” stashed inside of a plastic bag that was under a sink.

According to a police statement, the two men who found themselves in hot water have been identified as 34-year-old Quincy Jemmott of Schoonard, West Bank Demerara (WBD), and 39-year-old Seon Alter of Fort Ordinance, East Canje, Berbice.

HGP Nightly News understands that the discovery was made last night (Wednesday at the Cecil Kilkenny Training College located at the Lusignan village, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Reports are that between 22:00h and 22:15h, the Prison officals who executed the search entered the Lusignan Prison Barracks which had been occupied at that time by the above-mentioned Prison Officers.

During the search, a black plastic bag was found in a cupboard underneath a sink and upon examining the contents in the presence of the two Prison Officers, two (2) large transparent Ziploc bags containing a quantity of cannabis leaves, seeds and stems were found.

The bags were handed over to the Police and weighed in the presence of Jemmott and Alert.

According to the cops, the total weight amounted to 894.5 grammes and both Prison Officers were immediately placed under “close arrest.”

Investigations into the matter are currently in progress.