Prisoner found dead on bed inside of Lusignan lockups

Two days after being sent to the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara (ECD), for larceny of a motor car, a 44-year-old inmate was discovered dead on his bed by Prison authorities.

The deceased prisoner has been identified as Roger Samuels of Lot 2606 La Parfait Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Samuels was remanded to prison for his involvement in the theft of a motor vehicle and was admitted to the Lusignan lockups on Friday (January 8, 2021).

According to a press statement from the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) on Sunday (today), around 06:00h, the Duty Officer at the Lusignan Prison was in the process of “unlocking the prisoners to wash up” when he observed Samuels laying on his bed motionless.

“Immediately, Doctor Britton and the Police Commander were informed of the situation. On January 10, 2021 at about 07:00hrs Dr. Britton conducted an examination on prisoner Samuels and pronounced him dead. He was housed in unit # 1 along with seven (07) other prisoners.”

Meanwhile, the GPS noted that Samuels was admitted to that prison with several injuries to his body “which were inflicted by the public as a result of the alleged offence he committed.

Additionally, the Prisoners’ Welfare Department is in the process of making contact with prisoner Samuels’ family.

His body will be taken to the Lyken Funeral Home for a Post Mortem Examination (PME) to be conducted.

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) are currently investigating the matter.