Prisoners suffering stab wounds after argument escalates into physical altercation at Lusignan

A fight between two (2) convicts at the Lusignan Penitentiary has resulted in one prisoner being hospitalised with a wound to his left lateral thorax while the other is nursing a stab wound to his left forearm.

According to the Director of Prisons, Samuel Gladwin Samuels, the incident took place around 10:27h on Thursday and involved convicted prisoner, Diquan Hamilton, who is currently serving a two-year sentence for “Attempted Robbery” and convicted prisoner, Shadrack King, also known as “Mark King” who is serving two (2) years for “Robbery”.

The two inmates are said to have had a heated argument which escalated in a physical altercation (fight).

A press release from the Guyana Prison Services stated that an alarm was raised and both prisoners were taken to the prison infirmary where it was discovered that “Shadrack King had received a stab wound to his left forearm and Diquan Hamilton had received a single penetrating wound to the left lateral thorax.”

Hamilton was referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for further medical attention. He was admitted for 24-hours observation, however, his injury is considered non-life-threatening.

The police were immediately informed of the incident and have launched an investigation into the matter.