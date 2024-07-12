PRIVATE SECTOR INVESTMENT NEEDED TO BRIDGE CARIBBEAN’S FINANCIAL GAPS – PRESIDENT ALI

President Irfaan Ali, speaking at the Caribbean Investment Forum on Wednesday, emphasized the need for robust private sector investment to bridge financial gaps in the Caribbean and ensure sustainable development. Kerese Gonsalves will provide more details on the president’s address, including his specific calls to action for the private sector and the expected impact on the region’s economic growth and sustainability.
