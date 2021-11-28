Private Security Firms warned again against the use of emergency sires and flashing lights

The Guyana Police Force in a statement on Saturday reminded the public, especially Private Security Firms that using emergency sirens and flashing lights on their motor vehicles is a flagrant violation of the law.

“The existing laws allow for emergency vehicles only, which comprise Police vehicles, Fire Service vehicles and Ambulances, to carry sirens and flashing lights. Any other type of vehicle fitted with such appliances is in breach of the law.

The Guyana Police Force is urging operators of Private Security Services, and other persons, who have sirens and/or flashing lights attached to their motor vehicles to comply with the law and have them removed or face the lawful consequence of prosecution.”

The Road Traffic Order under Section 49 specifies:

Approved Police Vehicle means any vehicle carrying a lamp showing to the front an amber light and sounding continually a bell, gong, or siren. Vehicle of the Fire Service means any engine, pump, trailer or other vehicles of the Guyana Fire Service and includes any vehicle carrying a lamp showing an amber light and sounding continually a bell, gong or siren, in which any member of the Guyana Fire Service is being conveyed to any fire or suspected fire.