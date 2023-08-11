PROBE INTO FORMER CHIEF EDUCATION OFFICER’S DEATH HAYWIRE – RETIRED ASSISTANT POLICE COMMISSIONER

The murder of former Chief Education Officer Dr. Olato Sam has attracted significant media attention. As more time passes without a resolution, criticism over the handling of the investigation has grown. Now, retired Assistant Police Commissioner Clinton Conway has added his voice to the chorus of concern, stating his belief that the inquiry is spiraling out of control.

Clinton Conway, with his extensive experience in the force and his intimate knowledge of police procedures, has a vantage point that few possess. He contends that the investigation lacks direction and may be hampered by inconsistencies, missed leads, or potential procedural oversights. Shemar Alleyne has the details.

