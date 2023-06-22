Probe into rape allegations against Dharamlall completed; file with DPP – Police

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has completed its investigation into the rape allegations levelled against Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall.

In a brief statement on Thursday, the GPF said the file was with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shalimar Ali, Hack, SC, for legal advice.

The Local Government and Regional Development Minister was arrested on Monday night, days after a 16-year-old schoolgirl accused him of sexually assaulting her in December 2022.

He was released on $1 million station bail and instructed to return to the Brickdam Police Station on Tuesday.

When he returned on Tuesday, crime sleuths requested to search his house, where the alleged rape occurred.

Dharamllall has retained Hughes, Fields & Stoby to represent him and protect his interests amid the allegations. In fact, he denied the allegations levelled against him by the schoolgirl.

The Minister had requested to proceed on administrative leave to allow for a probe, which President Irfaan Ali had granted.

Moreover, the calls have been pouring in from every section of society for Dharamllall to be fired as a Minister. Several picketing exercises were held.

Like this: Like Loading...