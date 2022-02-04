Progress Update on Garden of Eden 46.5 MW Power Plant

The Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) wishes to update the public on the progress of the Company’s 46.5 MW power plant at Garden of Eden (GOE) that was taken out of commercial operation on January 14, 2022, as a precautionary measure.

There are five generators at the GOE power plant, each unit has a capacity of 9.3 MW.

Currently, three of the five generators, units No.1, 2 and 3, with an aggregate capacity of 27.9 MW were returned to service. The No 1 unit was fitted with new turbochargers and a fuel injector pump with upgraded components. While the No. 2 and 3 units underwent a comparative test for 48 hrs at full capacity before they were returned to the grid.

Further, the No. 4 unit is undergoing an oil change and is expected to return to operation on Saturday, February 5.

The No 5 unit will continue to undergo inspection, replacement of a turbocharger, testing of the fuel injector and lube oil change. Parts are on-site to effect the changes. Optimistically, the No 5 unit is expected to return to operation on Tuesday, February 8.

Wartsila maintains a team of experts on site who will continue to monitor the operation of each unit and advise the Company on the finding of the root cause.