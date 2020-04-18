Prominent lawyer’s ex-wife found lifeless inside home

-no marks of violence visible, autopsy to conclude cause of death- Crime Chief (ag)

Shock waves rippled through the community of Kingstown, Georgetown, following the discovery the body of an elderly woman inside of her home yesterday.

The deceased has been identified as Audrey Salmalay, the ex-wife of Senior Counsel, Ashton Chase.

Acting Crime Chief, Senior Superintendent, Michael Kingston, today confirmed that the body of the woman, who is said to be in her 90s, was discovered by the police on Friday after ranks received reports that something may have been amiss at Salmalay’s residence.

It is believed that the now dead woman had been lifeless inside of her home for at least a few days.

According to Kingston, there were no visible marks of violence on the woman’s body when policemen arrived at the scene, and a Post Mortem (PM) examination is scheduled to determine what led to the woman’s death.

However, from indications at the crime scene, it is believed that the elderly woman died of natural causes.

According to reports, Salmalay resided at her Barrack Street, Kingston, home alone and her neighbours realized that they had not seen the woman for days.

Their concerns intensified when they noticed that at least one of the windows on the woman’s house had been open but no lights had been turned on inside for many nights.

According to another media report, the neighbours contacted persons at a prominent law firm, who knew the woman personally and was close to her. This led to the summoning of the police.

When the cops arrived at Salmalay’s home, they had to break the door to gain entry, and found the woman’s decomposed inside of her bedroom.

Investigations into the matter continue.

Secretary at the Guyana Bar Association, attorney-at-law, Pauline Chase is not the daughter of the deceased.