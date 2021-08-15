Prompt response to Roraima Aircraft crash saved lives after plane left Imbaimadai

The Ministry of Public Work last evening provided some new information concerning the Roraima Airways plane that crash landed in Eccles on Saturday morning. Below is the statement:

“At approximately 11:30 hrs an aircraft bearing Registration No. 8R GRE (Britten-Norman Trislander) belonging to Roraima Airways Ltd. was forced to crash-land in a swamp-like area within the vicinity of the Haags Bosch Landfill site. The aircraft had departed Imbaimadai at approximately 10:20 hrs and was scheduled to arrive at EFCIA (Ogle). The aircraft was reported to have experienced mechanical difficulties. There were three (3) passengers on board the aircraft with one experiencing minor injuries. A Search and Rescue operation was immediately activated by the Timehri Control Tower, and operatives from the Guyana Defense Force and the Guyana Police Force was mobilized and dispatched to the scene of the incident. On board were two (2) adults and one (1) infant plus two (2) crew members making a total of five (5) persons. The GDF helicopter transported the injured passenger and flight crew to the GDF Headquarters (Camp Ayanganna) where they were taken for further medical evaluation and care. The GCAA has dispatched its investigation team to the scene of the incident to commence the investigation.”

Further, owner of Roraima Airways Captain Gerry Gouveia commended the Guyana Defense Force for its rapid response and dispatch of the BELL 412 Helicopter to the accident site.

“We would also like to thank the Guyana police force the GPHC and the Sherrif Medical ambulance services for their prompt and efficient emergency response.”