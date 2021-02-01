Properties, earth surfaces in Guyana damaged by 5.7 magnitude earthquake

Regional Authorities of Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) have confirmed that there are some damages to properties and earth surfaces there due to the 5.7 magnitude earthquake that shook several parts of the country earlier on Sunday (today).

Guyana’s Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has confirmed that it has received reports of the earthquake with a shallow depth of 10 kilometres (km) and an epicenter near Boa Vista, Roraima, Brazil that occurred around 15:05h local time.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the CDC reminded that shallow earthquakes are “felt more strongly” than deeper ones as they are closer to the surface.

HGP Nightly News understands that the CDC’s global disaster response partners stated that the exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the earthquake might be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or as other agencies issue their report.

According to the update from the CDC, it will continue to monitor this event through the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) and provide updates as more information becomes available.

If you suffered any damages from the impact, kindly contact NEMS at (592) 600.7500 or at (592) 623.1700.

Meanwhile, the Regional Response System is mobilised and ready to conduct assessment and give support to affected families.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.