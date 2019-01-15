PROPERTY RATES DEFAULTERS TO BE TAKEN TO COURT BY CITY HALL

The Mayor and City Council has begun listing persons to appear before the courts for non-payment of Property Rates. Yaniss Abrams reports……

The Georgetown Municipality has sent notices to about 30 persons and businesses indicating the municipality’s intention to pursue legal action against to recoup outstanding balances for property taxes.

Acting Town Clerk Sharon Harry Munroe says since public notices were published in the Newspapers about property tax defaulters, the council has been able to rake in some amount of arrears. She was reluctant to disclose that sum.

In a previous interview with Town Clerk Royston King, who is currently on Administrative Leave, he had said that one of the main challenges facing the Council is the court procedure to recoup arrears rates, since it is a lengthy process. Mrs. Harry Munroe indicated that a list is being prepared to take defaulters to court.

Mayor Pandit Ubraj Narine recently reminded property owners that the life blood of the Council is Rates and Taxes.