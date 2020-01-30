PROPOSED BUDGET INCREASE FOR SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAMMES

The Department of Public Service is offering programmes for Guyanese looking to further their studies at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. According to authorites, the proposed budget for scholarships is more than $2 Billion, an increase of $0.5 Billion from 2019.

Scholarships are available both locally and overseas in fields such as Computer Science and Engineering, Petroleum Engineering, Civil and Mechanical Engineering, Food Science and Technology, Architecture, Accountancy, Agriculture, Medicine, Veterinary Science, and Youth and Community Development among many others.

Diane Barker is the Deputy Director at the Guyana Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (EITI), and one of the past beneficiaries of this initiative. Barker said she was granted a scholarship to pursue a postgraduate diploma in International Oil Gas and Energy Law, at the London Metropolitan University.

Diane Barker, recipient of the Public Service Ministry’s Scholarship

Deputy Director at the Guyana Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (EITI)

“I want to be a part of the process that will help govern and manage this new sector that we have in Guyana,” Barker said while adding that she was delighted to receive the government’s assistance to better arm herself to contribute to the nation’s development.

Other recipients included Bhavini Kaladeen and Mark December. Kaladeen completed a bachelor’s degree at UG while December obtained a master’s degree in oil and gas management abroad.

In 2018 the department launched its website which allows students and public sector workers to access the various scholarships, training and job opportunities available.

Interested persons can visit www.scholarships.dps.gov.gy for more information.