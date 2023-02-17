PROSECUTION TO MAKE FURTHER DISCLOSURE IN QUINDON BACCHUS PRELIMINARY INQUIRY

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder of 23-year-old Quindon Bacchus, who was fatally shot allegedly by Police Constable Kristoff De Nobrega, has been delayed as the prosecution is still to disclose further evidence to the defense. Find out more from Tiana Cole.
