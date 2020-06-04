PSC CALLS ON GUYANESE TO ACCEPT RECOUNT RESULT

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) has issued a statement calling on citizens and contesting parties to accept the results of the recount of the March 2 regional and general elections that is ongoing at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

The recount process which now utilizes all 12 workstations to complete Region 4, which has more than 250 boxes remaining, is coming to a near conclusion.

PSC calls on the people of Guyana, regardless of political preference, to respect and uphold the rule of law and to keep the peace in the interest of the nation.

During the entire recount, the APNU/AFC has been highlighting discrepancies that they deem as electoral fraud. As such, the party believes that the results cannot be credible.