PSC DISPLEASED WITH LONG WAIT FOR ELECTION RESULTS

UNHAPPY WITH EARLY VICTORY CELEBRATION BY POLITICAL PARTIES

The Private Sector Commission on Tuesday at a media briefing lauded the Guyana Elections Commission and its staff for the smooth voting process that was showcased at polling stations across the country on elections day

However, Chairman of the Private Sector Commission Gerald Gouveia said it is quite disheartening that results are moving at such a sluggish pace.

The PSC Chair is also extremely concerned about the decision taken by the two main political parties, the APNU+AFC and the PPP/C to commence victory celebrations prior to receiving the final official results from the Guyana Elections Commission. The PSC is calling for the speedy declaration of results so that the country could hopefully be returned to a state of normalcy .