PSC says Mayor Narine must go

Please see below full statement issued by the Private Sector Commission:

It has come to the attention of the Private Sector Commission (PSC) that the Mayor of Georgetown, Ubraj Narine, in the course of protesting against the removal of vendors on New Market Street, descended into making a number of wholly unacceptable, vile, obnoxious, religiously offensive and highly provocative personal statements publicly directed at the President of our country.

The Private Sector is appalled at these statements and condemns them in the strongest possible manner.

Mr. Narine, having realized that his statements were immediately rejected out of hand as offensive and dangerously divisive by the Christian, Muslim and Hindu organisations of our country, belatedly, attempted an apology.

The Private Sector is of the view that, given the high office and responsibility of the Mayorship of our capital city, Mr. Ubraj Narine has proved himself to be unfit for this office and is left with no alternative but to immediately resign.