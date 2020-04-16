PUBLIC NOTICE – Public Procurement Commission

The Ministry of Public Health has recommended several measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which include guidelines for social distancing and reduced working hours for staff.
Consequently, the Public Procurement Commission wishes to advise as follows:
- Contractors/Suppliers may submit complaints via the “Procurement Irregularities” tab of its website ppc.org.gy. In addition, Stakeholders can contact the PPC using e-mail address: publicprocurement@ppc.org.gy .
- Mail and documents can be deposited in the mail box at our 262 New Garden Street, Queenstown office.
- Staff will be available at our office on Tuesdays and Thursdays between the hours of 8:30am – 12:30 pm until further notice.
We encourage you to remain safe and take the advised precautions for your safety and the safety of others.