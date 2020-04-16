PUBLIC NOTICE – Public Procurement Commission

The Ministry of Public Health has recommended several measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which include guidelines for social distancing and reduced working hours for staff.

Consequently, the Public Procurement Commission wishes to advise as follows:

Contractors/Suppliers may submit complaints via the “Procurement Irregularities” tab of its website ppc.org.gy. In addition, Stakeholders can contact the PPC using e-mail address: publicprocurement@ppc.org.gy .

Mail and documents can be deposited in the mail box at our 262 New Garden Street, Queenstown office.

Staff will be available at our office on Tuesdays and Thursdays between the hours of 8:30am – 12:30 pm until further notice.

We encourage you to remain safe and take the advised precautions for your safety and the safety of others.